The future of lock and dam

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The future of the lock and dam at the Savannah River is still a top concern.
Commissioner Sammie Sias says the CSRA faces a grave and imminent danger if the lock and dam is replaced with any structure that significantly lowers the level of the pool. They proposed a motion to allow the Army Corps of engineers to perform another river draw down to see how their plan to replace the lock and dam would effect the water-level.
Commissioner Brandon Garrett said he never wants to see the pool that low again. “To me, asking the Corps to come in and do another draw down, I think that would lessen our stance, lessen our position. So, we need to hold firm. North Augusta has also stepped forward and reached out to some of us and said that they’re in opposition to the draw down, as well," said Commissioner Garrett.
The Engineering Services Committee made note of the comments. Various leaders said they will continue to fight to save the pool.
