Child Enrichment Inc. prepares for last Art of Chocolate

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Child Enrichment Inc. is hosting their 24th annual Art of Chocolate fundraiser event. It’s this Saturday at the Hilton Doubletree. The event will have a dessert tasting, live music and a silent auction.
After 24 years, this will be the last year the organization hosts the event. Child Enrichment Inc. Executive Director, Kari Viola-Brooke says they already have something new in mind for next year.
The fundraiser benefits Child Enrichment Inc. and will help the organization continue to provide free services for children and families that have been impacted by abuse. Viola-Brooke says, “child abuse is something that happens everywhere and, in our community, too. Last year child enrichment served 1132 kids right here in our area and we could not provide those services without the support of the community and the support of people coming to special events.”
The tickets for this event are $80.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.