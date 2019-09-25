Chasing Record Heat to End the Workweek

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Although we are officially in the first week of fall, summer is in full swing. Temperatures will warm rather quickly throughout the day, peaking in the mid-90s and well above average. Highs to end the week will threaten some records around the region. A few clouds will roll in during the afternoon, but sunshine will dominate.
High pressure will continue its hold on the region through tonight, and conditions will remain dry. Low temperatures settle in the mid-60s. A cold front approaches the region late Thursday into Friday, and while it will not have much effect on the temperatures, it may spark an isolated shower or two Friday afternoon. If any shower develops it will be light and brief.
A very dry airmass will continue to control the region through next week, keeping conditions mainly dry over the next several days. It will be a winner weekend, perfect for a getaway to the beach or day at the pool.
We continue to track the tropics during the middle of the hurricane season. The remnants of Tropical Storm Jerry will impact Bermuda today and then weaken and dissipate in the northeastern Atlantic this weekend.
Hurricane Lorenzo is forecast to become a major hurricane by Friday, but will not have any impact on the Caribbean Islands or the U.S.
Tropical Storm Karen will continue to pull away from Puerto Rico today and track north before making a clockwise turn to the southwest this weekend. It’s a strange and interesting forecast, as high pressure north of Karen in the Atlantic will be the main steering component in the coming days. Tropical Storm Karen is expected to strengthen some, but it’s potential impacts and where it will go remain something to watch.
