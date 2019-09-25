Anonymous bomb threat made a TW Josey High School, deemed prank, authorities say

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Two Richmond County Schools were placed on lockdown after an anonymous bomb threat was made toward T.W. Josey High School.
Detailed in a press release, authorities were notified by administration and the RCBOE Police quickly investigated. At that moment, TW Josey High School and Murphey Middle School were placed on lockdown.
At the conclusion of the investigation, officials determined that the threat was 'unsubstantiated and a prank.
RCSS officials state that letters will be sent home to parents at the end of the day to inform them of the incident.
