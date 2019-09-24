Warmer Today, Temps Still on the Rise

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - If you’re longing for Fall, you will have to wait a bit longer before cooler temperatures settle into the forecast.
We enter into an above-average and summer-like pattern this week, that could potentially bring record-breaking heat to the CSRA. High temperatures today will be in the mid-90s, with humidity creeping up during the afternoon. This is just the start, by Thursday high temperatures will be pushing the triple-digit mark.
Not only are temperatures trending hotter, but dry conditions are also forecast to continue through the next 7 days. We can enjoy plenty of sunshine out there, but the drought around the region, especially here in the CSRA, will continue to worsen. Counties to the northeast, like Bamberg and Allendale, are already under severe drought conditions.
High pressure builds into the region today, acting as the main catalyst for our prolonged fair weather.
We are in the height of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season and we are tracking 3 systems right now. Tropical Storm Jerry will continue to weaken some and impact Bermuda Wednesday as it moves into the northeast Atlantic. Heavy rain, tropical-storm-force winds, and flooding are likely impacts there.
Our eyes turn to Tropical Storm Karen in the Caribbean, impacting Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands today. Strong winds, heavy rain, and flooding are also significant impacts to the communities there. Karen is forecast to weaken some, and then intensify later this week.
The forecast track brings Karen north and then shifting west toward the U.S. early next week. We will continue to monitor the track and any potential impacts here at home.
Tropical Storm Lorenzo also joined the list, forming just off the coast of western Africa yesterday. Lorenzo is expected to quickly become a hurricane by the end of the week and will continue to move westward into the Atlantic.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.