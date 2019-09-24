Security updates after Aiken horse was sexually assaulted

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - It’s been two days since an Aiken horse was found tied up and sexually assaulted. That’s according to a veterinarian and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.
Since the owner found the mare, she says they’ve stepped up their security. The horse is recovering and although the owner says it’s horrible to see the young mare suffer, the family now has concerns about the safety of their other horses on the property.
“We moved here in February and kind of envisioned it as a little utopia within Aiken," said Abbey Ronco. “It’s agonizing, really.”
“The fact that there’s a horse pervert out there, preying on horses in a place you think you’re safe, in a community you think you’re safe, it’s really uncomfortable," said Ronco.
As the Sheriff’s Office works to find out who did this, Ronco is making some changes. “Hidden cameras as well as visual cameras. Signage that says ‘do not trespass, private property.’”
Not only that, she says they’re looking into a livestock guard dog as well. All of that to try and bring a sense of security back to her utopia.
“Feeling fearful for our safety, my family’s safety. I have a son here. I have students here. I’m feeling watched," said Ronco.
The veterinarian took samples from the mare. As we wait for results to come back, Ronco encourages other horse owners in the area to take precaution as well. “I don’t want it to happen to other horse people. If this is a serial incident, it can escalate.”
The results of a DNA and toxicology report will take a little over a week to get back.
