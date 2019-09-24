New voting system in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - In Aiken County the Election Board is implementing a new paper ballot system.
You insert a blank ballot into the Express Vote Machine and make your selection when the question pops up. After voting on each item, you can verify your choices before the machine prints the ballot. You can double-check the printed ballot before putting it in the scanner.
“After the process, the ballots will be locked up in a sealed box, but for verification, after all the information comes over to us from the precincts, it will be checked again," said Executive Director of Voter Registration and Elections Cynthia Holland.
We are told the licensing agreements will cost the county $72,000 a year. The machines are expected to have a life-span of 10-15 years.
If you would like to see the new voting system for yourself, you can head to Odell Weeks Activity Center in Aiken where the Election’s Office will be holding a demo all day on Sept. 24. There will be paper sample ballots on hand so you can test out the new voting system.
