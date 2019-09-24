Haire Baston Rd. to be closed on Sept. 26

Haire Baston Rd. to be closed on Sept. 26
By Ceara Hester | September 24, 2019 at 6:09 PM EDT - Updated September 24 at 6:09 PM

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - Columbia County Roads and Bridges would like to inform the public about a road closure on Haire Baston Rd. on Thursday, Sept. 26.

The closure will be temporary and will be located near 6918 Haire Baston Rd. from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., if weather permits. There will be no traffic allowed on the road during the closure time. Columbia County Roads and Bridges says this closure is for the replacement of a cross drain.

Emergency personnel will be on the west side of the closure to respond to any call for services if needed.

Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.