Georgia Cyber Center hosted first CSRA Teacher Collaboration Event

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Georgia Cyber Center hosted their first CSRA Cyber Teacher Collaboration Event Tuesday, Sept. 24.
For it to be only a few hours long, the schedule was jam packed to really bring an impact. The event started at 4 p.m. and had a time for educators, people working in the cyber field, and representatives from Fort Gordon to network. Next, they headed into the Virtual World Program and heard from a few speakers and had a panel discussion before getting more time to network.
Representatives from the Cyber Center say it was important to plan this so that there could be collaboration between educators, training and information from the private industry all in one place.
“Collaboration and sharing information and being able to let others know what worked and what didn’t really just helps everyone out in the end. It’s really about education and making sure students have those resources," said Sarah Rees with the Georgia Cyber Center.
The event this afternoon was just the kickoff for teacher collaboration events. Rees says they will be hosting these regularly at the Hull McKnight building.
