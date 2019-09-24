Fort Gordon hosts 2019 Fall Festival and Flea Market

The festival will start at 4 p.m. on Friday on Barton Field. It will include a kiddie carnival, food and beverage vendors, along with a Vendor Village. There will also be an Oktoberfest theme on Friday with a keg tapping ceremony at 6:45 p.m., followed by German food and a Bier Garten. A little after 7 p.m., Terry Cavanagh and the Alpine Express will play live German music.