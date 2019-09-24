Fort Gordon hosts 2019 Fall Festival and Flea Market

FORT GORDON, GA (WFXG) - Fort Gordon’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation is hosting their 2019 Fall Festival and Flea Market on Friday, Sept. 27 and Saturday, Sept. 28.
The festival will start at 4 p.m. on Friday on Barton Field. It will include a kiddie carnival, food and beverage vendors, along with a Vendor Village. There will also be an Oktoberfest theme on Friday with a keg tapping ceremony at 6:45 p.m., followed by German food and a Bier Garten. A little after 7 p.m., Terry Cavanagh and the Alpine Express will play live German music.
Saturday’s flea market will be hosted by DFMWR in partnership with the Fort Gordon Spouses’ and Civilians’ Club from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The events and activities will end at 11 p.m.
The Fall Festival and Flea Market is open to the public and admission is free. Those who have a Department of Defense (DOD) ID card must enter Gate 1 on Gordon Hwy., and visitors 18 years old and older must have a photo ID. Drivers must also have their vehicle registration and proof of vehicle insurance.
For more information, call (706)-791-8878.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.