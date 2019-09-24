Doctors Hospital hosts Falls Awareness and Injury Prevention Event

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Slip and falls may be common but they can drastically change your quality of life. Doctors Hospital staff showed people ways to prevent falls and reduce the risk of injury.
“Throw rugs are a big item that often causes falls and injuries. Small pets, put a bell on their collar so you know where they are. They love us but they get underfoot so they tend to trip us up,” said Doctors Hospital Vice President of Trauma Services Anastasia Hartigan.
It’s all part of National Falls Awareness Day.
“Injuries related to falls in the home are extremely common and can be life-altering,” said Dr. Christopher Hogan, Medical Director of Trauma Services at Doctors Hospital. “Many falls can be prevented by taking simple steps to make your home safer and by modifying daily activity if you have limited or reduced mobility,” Hogan added.
The Falls Awareness Day event featured information displays and hands-on demonstrations. The Trauma Services Team, JMS Burn Center Team and Doctors Hospital Physical Therapy Team was on hand to share best practices for making homes safer.
Doctors Hospital was verified as a Level II Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons Committee on Trauma in 2018. Since that time, the hospital has committed to educate the community about Fall and Injury Prevention.
