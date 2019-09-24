Columbia County Deputy arrested for DUI, theft, and violation of oath

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - Dispatchers received a call Saturday, Sept. 21 at 9 p.m. from a citizen about a marked patrol car driving recklessly.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says the citizen was concerned something was wrong with the deputy. Officials located 40-year-old Joel Larsen, who had just left an off-duty special and the complainant on Washington Rd. near General Woods Pkwy.
Larson stopped on the side of the road and spoke with the complainant until officials arrived on the scene. They found Larsen to be very confused and he was then transported to University Hospital for evaluation. His patrol vehicle was moved to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office’s substation.
After searching through the patrol car, the Sheriff’s Office said they found an unlabeled pill bottle with various pills inside and a plastic bag that contained various pills and prescription pill bottles with other people’s names on them. They then told University Hospital and read Implied Consent to Larsen.
Larsen agreed to a drug test and he was then suspended with pay that same night and was arrested and terminated today, Sept. 24. His charges are DUI, theft by taking and violation of oath of office. His bond has been set at $4,800.
