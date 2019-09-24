Arts In The Heart has estimated $1.2M economic impact on CSRA

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The annual Arts In the Heart Festival is a tell-tale sign that fall is in the air. The Augusta staple has been a tradition for decades.
Organizers just wrapped up the 39th annual event. Greater Augusta Arts Council Executive Director Brenda Durant said more than 80,000 people attended the 2 1/2 day event.
The Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau said the annual festival is always a significant contributor to Augusta. It has a direct economic impact on the city. The organization estimates the festival brought in $1.2 million in spending this year
“It is an event that is recognized by the southeastern tourism society as a top 20 event for the southeast region - which is always a very nice accolade to have. And it certainly is a well-organized event that does extremely well for our community.”
It means a lot for the people here in the CSRA. This festival-goer spent about $100 on artwork.
“This year I bought a few Two small, a few small paintings and portraits. I love art. I can’t even say that enough,” said Bobby Birsbon.
He said supporting local businesses is worth it. He believes whether you’re from here or out of town - it’s a great experience and excellent exposure for the city.
Roads closed for the festival are reopened and cleanup of tents and stages is underway. Things should get back to normal downtown by mid-week.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.