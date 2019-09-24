Alex’s Lemonade Stand at AU raises money for young, local cancer patients

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Doctors here in Augusta work every day trying to treat and cure children diagnosed with cancer. An Augusta University (AU) grad student is helping raise money for research.
Caryn Bird’s goal is to raise $800 bucks for Alex’s Lemonade Stand to help our local team, Cancer Cure Crusaders. An AU spokesperson said in an email that it will allow the university’s pediatric immunotherapy program to conduct two full days of research.
“Yes, I’ve spoken with some of the parents and they really appreciate all the efforts that we’re doing both with the research as well as funding the research, as well. And they’re very supportive of providing funds, as well because it’s given their kids extra options and more time," said Bird.
Bird set up her booth in the J. Harold Harrison, M.D. Education Commons lobby on the Health Sciences Campus. She and several volunteers sold six different types of treats, including lemonade, cupcakes, cookies, brownies and popcorn.
Bird said all the money raised is donated to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation’s Cancer Cure Crusaders team. Online donations made between September 26 through 29 will be matched by Volvo, Bird said.
Cancer Cure Crusaders raised nearly half of its $50,000 goal so far. That team and the pediatric immunotherapy program are directed by Dr. Ted Johnson, associate professor at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University.
