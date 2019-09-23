Winners receive awards as Arts in the Heart concludes

By Angela Saxon | September 22, 2019 at 11:25 PM EDT - Updated September 22 at 11:25 PM

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Today was the last day of the 49th Annual Arts in the Heart Festival in downtown Augusta.

The festivities concluded as local food vendors and artists won awards based off their talents throughout the weekend.

Take a look at all the winners from this weekends festivities:

Global Food Awards:

1st Place Meal: South Sudan

Judges Award: Spain for Best Presentation

Meat on a Stick Award: Philippines

Best Beverage: Laos for Bubble Tea

Kids Judges: Cypress

Best Dessert: Ireland for Whiskey Cake

Fine Artists Market Awards:

1st place: Niall Mathieson booth 934

2nd place: Mike Brown booth 927

3rd place: Debbie Bailey booth 714

Awards of Merit:

Gabriel Isaac booth 916

Jess Ann Smith booth 932

C.W. Banfield booth 957 & 959

