Winners receive awards as Arts in the Heart concludes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Today was the last day of the 49th Annual Arts in the Heart Festival in downtown Augusta.
The festivities concluded as local food vendors and artists won awards based off their talents throughout the weekend.
Take a look at all the winners from this weekends festivities:
Global Food Awards:
1st Place Meal: South Sudan
Judges Award: Spain for Best Presentation
Meat on a Stick Award: Philippines
Best Beverage: Laos for Bubble Tea
Kids Judges: Cypress
Best Dessert: Ireland for Whiskey Cake
Fine Artists Market Awards:
1st place: Niall Mathieson booth 934
2nd place: Mike Brown booth 927
3rd place: Debbie Bailey booth 714
Awards of Merit:
Gabriel Isaac booth 916
Jess Ann Smith booth 932
C.W. Banfield booth 957 & 959
