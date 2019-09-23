Warm Start to the First Day of Fall

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Happy Fall, y’all. Although, it does not feel like it with temperatures warming into the low-90s this afternoon. More heat is on the way to the CSRA this week. Summer just won’t let go.
Highs will gradually climb to the mid and upper 90s by midweek, and there’s plenty of sunshine to go around. Dry conditions remain place over the next 7 days, but we need the rain. Drought conditions are increasing across the southeastern region, especially in northeastern counties in the CSRA.
We are closely monitoring the tropics. Tropical Storm Jerry is forecast continue to move northeast and slide past Bermuda midweek, bringing heavy rains and tropical-storm-force winds. Jerry will gradually weaken as it pulls out into the northern Atlantic.
Tropical Storm Karen is the eleventh named system of the season, and she is forecast to move northward toward Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands over the next few days. Tropical Storm warnings are posted for the islands as they brace for heavy rain, flooding, and strong winds.
Karen is forecast to move into the western Atlantic late-week, intensifying some before taking a turn to the west. We will continue to monitor and track this system, and bring the latest information on its potential impacts on the U.S.
