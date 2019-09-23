Wadley man dead after Aiken County single vehicle crash, 5 people injured

Authorities say, 51-year-old Sylvester Gamble of Wadley, GA was pronounced dead at the scene on Atomic Rd. at Old Nail Rd., in Beech Island. The coroner says Gamble was unrestrained in a 2004 Lexus traveling south on Atomic Rd. at a high speed when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle entered the median overturning several times ejecting Gamble from the vehicle.