Wadley man dead after Aiken County single vehicle crash, 5 people injured

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred late Sunday night at 9:45 p.m.
Authorities say, 51-year-old Sylvester Gamble of Wadley, GA was pronounced dead at the scene on Atomic Rd. at Old Nail Rd., in Beech Island. The coroner says Gamble was unrestrained in a 2004 Lexus traveling south on Atomic Rd. at a high speed when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle entered the median overturning several times ejecting Gamble from the vehicle.
Three adults and two children who were also in the vehicle were transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injures.
Gamble received blunt force injuries from the crash. Toxicology analysis on Gamble are pending and the South Carolina Highway Patrol is actively investigating.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.