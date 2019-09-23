Scammers posing as Richmond County Sheriff’s Office employees

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office have been made aware that people are receiving calls from scammers who are asking for money. Officials would like to remind the public that they do not contact citizens asking for money to pay for citations, warrants, or court fees.
The scammers are said to be using fake or “spoof” phone numbers requesting money to be placed on gift cards. They are mimicking employees from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking those who receive the calls to hang up and block the number if possible. They also warn the public to never pay anyone asking for money over the phone, especially if it is to put the money on a gift card or iTunes card.
