Reports show that a Aiken Horse was sexually abused

AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - Fox 54 has obtained an incident report that shows a Aiken County horse had been sexually abused.
According to the incident report authorities received a call that horse was tied up around its right front leg and right back leg.
The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says the victim noticed the horses tail was in the air and was spotting. A veterinarian was called to the scene and told the victim that there was debris and irritation in the uterus and vaginal bruising.
The investigation is still ongoing we will update you with the latest as soon as it becomes available.
