“National Voter Registration Day” events in Augusta

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - “National Voter Registration Day” is Tuesday, Sept. 24, and leaders with the New Georgia Project will celebrate by hosting 75 voter registration events in 22 Georgia cities. This includes eight locations in Augusta.
The Augusta locations are:
- T.W. Josey High School (1701 15th St., Augusta, GA 30901) from 10:00 A.M.-12:30 P.M.
- Augusta State University (1488 Laney-Walker Blvd., Augusta, GA 30909) at 8:00 A.M.
- The Boys and Girls Club (1903 Division St., Augusta, GA 30904) at 3:30 P.M.
- Glenn Hills High School (2840 Glenn Hills Dr., Augusta, GA 30906) at 10:30 A.M.
- Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School (615 12th St., Augusta, GA 30901) at 10:15 A.M.
- The Job Connection (3120 Peach Orchard Rd., Augusta, GA 30906) at 3:00 P.M.
- Academy of Richmond High School (910 Russel St., Augusta, GA 30904) from 10:00 A.M.-12:30 P.M.
- West Side High School (102 Patriot’s Way, Augusta, GA 30907) at 10:30 A.M.
New Georgia Project will partner with groups such as Michelle Obama’s organization “When We All Vote”, Cobb Community Collaborative, Fulton County Public Schools and several historically black fraternities and sororities to put on these events.
