McDuffie County Schools improve graduation rates

Rhodes also adds a major part of their success comes from the curriculum. For example, the school system’s Career, Technical, Agricultural and Educational (CTAE) programs. Those programs teach students a trade and prepare them for a career like cosmetology, nursing and more. Rhodes says,“We want to ensure that students, whether they’re going to college or straight into the work place, they’re prepared so we’ve expanded our Career Technical Agricultural Educational programs.” They’ve expanded it by adding welding to their course list.