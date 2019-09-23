McDuffie County Schools improve graduation rates

THOMSON, GA (WFXG) - Thomson High School has increased their graduation rate from 76.55 percent to 82.2, beating the state’s average. The McDuffie County School System’s superintendent Mychele Rhodes says they attribute the success to different opportunities for students to learn at their own pace. Rhodes says another part of it is producing a school climate that makes sure students feel safe and supported.
Rhodes also adds a major part of their success comes from the curriculum. For example, the school system’s Career, Technical, Agricultural and Educational (CTAE) programs. Those programs teach students a trade and prepare them for a career like cosmetology, nursing and more. Rhodes says,“We want to ensure that students, whether they’re going to college or straight into the work place, they’re prepared so we’ve expanded our Career Technical Agricultural Educational programs.” They’ve expanded it by adding welding to their course list.
Lynn Cato, the director of curriculum, explains another way the course work has helped them improve their graduation rate,"The classes we have at Thomson-McDuffie middle school we have continued to expand the offerings there so it’s not just academics but CTAE and also fine arts and that enables students from all different walks of life to enter high school with."
Thomson High School principal, Trevor Robinson, says increased graduation rates are a culmination of a lot of little things adding up. Robinson says," One of the major things about helping kids and teaching kids is that personal touch, that rapport and that’s one of the things we’re continuing to working on." He says it’s important that there’s a positive working environment for students.
