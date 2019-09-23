Grovetown woman arrested after disabled son found abused

GROVETOWN, GA (WFXG) - A Grovetown woman was arrested on Sept. 20 after authorities found a disable man with his arms and ankles tied up.
According to an incident report, Officer Karlton Williams and C.A.V.E. member Shannon Burnett responded to a call regarding an escort for Adult Protective Services (APS) on Whiskey Rd. in Grovetown. Upon arrival, Burnett stated that she knocked on the door when 47-year-old Sarah Wadsworth opened the door and then shut it.
Grovetown DPS Investigator and C.A.V.E. member Investigator Samuel Long arrived on scene and attempted to get Wadsworth to come to the door. After multiple attempts were made by Officer Williams, Wadsworth finally re-opened the door and stated that everything was “OK”.
Burnett told Wadsworth she was there to check on Wadsworth’s son, 23-year-old Michael Fappiano. Wadsworth responded that Fappiano was fine and that "he is in the back tied up.” She said that Fappiano had been acting out and asked Fappiano’s doctor if she could tie him up.
Fappiano approached the door and, according to the report, had his arms tied behind his back and his ankles tied together with rope. Wadsworth stated that Fappiano, who suffers from autism and Williams Syndrome, opens doors and runs out of the house. She said Fappiano hit her with a shovel and she “fears for their lives at night”. Authorities say Wadsworth failed to notify police about these claims.
Officer Williams reportedly had to use a knife to cut the restraints off of Fappiano and observed red markings on his wrists that indicated he had been tied up for a long period of time. When asked how long Fappiano had been tied up, Wadsworth responded, “since last weekend.” Investigator Long and Officer Williams stated Fappiano had a foul odor, as if he had not showered and that he urinated on himself.
Also present at the home was Wadsworth’s daughter Beth Fappiano, who Wadsworth stated suffered from Williams Syndrome but did not have any external signs of abuse or neglect.
After being medically evaluated by Gold Cross, both Beth and Michael were relocated to a temporary emergency licensed personal care home.
Wadsworth was arrested and charged with exploitation and intimidation of a disabled adult and battery/family violence.
