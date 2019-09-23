City of Aiken Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism to host Teen Life Maze

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department, in partnership with Helping Hands, Inc. will host Teen Life Maze on Friday, Oct. 18.
The event will be held at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. It is an interactive risk reduction experience for middle school, high school, and college aged students. The maze is a way to show participants what could happen if they made the wrong decisions by taking them through a series of life scenarios. Scenes will include a courtroom, funeral home, and an STD clinic.
Agencies from Aiken County will talk about teen pregnancy prevention, alcohol and drug abuse, and lessons on healthy relationships. Informational sessions for parents will also be available.
The interactive experience is not the only feature. The day is also going to include free food, prizes, music, a video game truck and more. To RSVP to the free Teen Life Maze, go to ShapingBrighterFutures.org.
For more information, call (803)-648-3456.
