Authorities search for runaway teen in Richmond County

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway juvenile who was last seen on Sept. 19.
Authorities say, 15-year-old Treyvon Glenn was last seen around 3 p.m. on the 3700 block of Rio Ridge Dr. Glenn allegedly left the residence after an argument with his mother and has not been seen or at school after the incident.
Glenn does not have any known medical issues.
If you have any information on Glenn, please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1048 or 821-1080.
