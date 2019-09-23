Aiken equestrian prepares for final day of chemotherapy

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - An Aiken, South Carolina mother will undergo her last of 17 chemotherapy treatments next Thursday. FOX 54 sat down with Sharon Yapoujian Sunday as she shared her experience.
“I am strong, I was diagnosed with cancer, I went through the rounds of chemo, two surgeries, and I gathered my strength” Yapoujian said confidently.
It all started in February when Sharon woke up in the middle of the night with what she thought was just a stomach ache that later sent her to the emergency room. “They did an exploratory surgery and found a cyst on an ovary that had burst, so they took the ovary with a cyst it went to pathology and it came back stage one.”
This was news she did not want to hear, but she prepared herself through research and was even able to keep her hair thanks to Digni-Cap scalp cooling system, a product that protects your hair from chemo.
“That was just really important to me because I didn’t want to have to tell every single person I walked into about my cancer. I didn’t want people to think I was sick” Yapoujian said.
But there is so much more to Sharon, she spends her days as a mother, a wife and an equestrian. “So when I’m here, I forget about the cancer, forget that I had cancer and was dealing with cancer.”
Through her support system and the times she spends in the barn, her strength is recognized by the ones who treasure her most.
"She’s tough as nails, that one, and she’s a fighter.” Dikran Yapoujian, Sharon’s husband said.
Sharon’s last round of chemo therapy treatment will take place this upcoming Thursday. She tells FOX 54 that her and her family are looking forward for that day to come.
