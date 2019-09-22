Law Enforcement celebrates National Night Out

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WFXG) - Fort Gordon Law Enforcement gathered at the Gordon Lanes Bowling Alley as they celebrated Law Enforcement National Night Out.
Police officials and community members came together and enjoyed a game of bowling and other festivities.
Fort Gordon officials tell Fox 54 that thirty-seven million people in over 16,000 communities participated in the event all around the nation.
Chief Richard Anderson said how valuable he believed this event was for the community, “Individuals get to see the human side of police officers. They get to interact with them on a personal level, in a social setting that doesn’t involve some sort of incident that has happened."
Fort Gordon said their striving to make National Night Out different every year and that they plan to go door to door meeting people.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.