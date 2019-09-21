2019 Augusta city classic football game

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Many people across the CSRA came to enjoy Savannah State and Benedict College play head to head at Laney High School.
Plenty of tailgaters crowded the campus for fun, food, and entertainment.
“I’ve been coming ever since I was a kid when it was at Butler High School and everything like that. It was one of my favorite events of the year. It’s just a bunch of people that get together, have a good time, family environment, people feed you, it’s just a place where people can congregate,” said Studio Bar Owner, Fredrick Neely.
The Augusta City Classic takes place in Augusta each year and if you’d like to know more information visit their Facebook.
