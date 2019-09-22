AR Workshop grand opening held in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) - Many North Augusta community members were excited today as they welcomed the opening of the AR Workshop.
AR Workshop is a boutique where people are able to show off their creativity by designing their own craft with material and tools provided. At the event, refreshments, raffles and promotions were available and people even had the opportunity to create a free mini make-and-take project.
“We are definitely looking forward to being apart of the North Augusta Community. We have been welcomed with open arms here, not only by the community members, but the businesses here locally have donated a ton of prizes and just have been very very wonderful to us” Rich Wyatt, owner of AR Workshop said.
The boutique is located on the 400 block of Georgia Ave and if you’d like to know more information you can visit their Facebook.
