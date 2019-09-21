Arts in the Heart kicks off first day

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Thousands of people across the CSRA made their way to downtown Augusta for entertainment, fun, and plenty of shopping.
“We have found some very fun different crafts, small pieces; not huge paintings. It’s been a lot tempting us” Jose Anaya said.
Many vendors from different countries and local organizations joined Arts in the Heart of Augusta to show off some of their famous dishes.“Everybody is doing their specialty because they cook their own food and what their good for. I do my macaroni and cheese, somebody else do the candy yams, somebody else do the baked beans and so we just cook from our hearts.” Vea Sanders of Concerned Women Inc.
Community Members enjoy all aspects of this popular event which brings many out for more. “I think it really showcases all the different cultures here in Augusta. We really are a great mix. For example, the Chinese community has been here since the turn of the century, previous century. It just really shows off so many great people we have living in the city” Danielle Moores says.
Arts in the Heart will continue through out the rest of the weekend. Some of the artists that will be in attendance include:
Lupine Lady Jewelry
Loretta Youngman
Gino Cardamone
Westwind Tie dye
Flo Totes
Skullgarden
Jeffrey Waller
Apothecary Architecture
If you’d like to know more information be sure to visit artsintheheartofaugusta.com
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.