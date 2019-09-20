Waynesboro Police Department gets donation

“These are the officers who often arrive first at the scene of an armed robbery or may be responding to an active shooting situation which occurred just over a year ago when officers were under fire in the city of Waynesboro. Officers do not have the time or luxury to wait for the arrival of tactically trained special operations units from the Sheriff’s Office in many cases and therefore need to be fully prepared. Additionally, as we work and train together to respond to active shooter and other emergency situations, everyone needs to have the proper lifesaving equipment” stated Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard.