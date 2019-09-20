Waynesboro Police Department gets donation

WAYNESBORO, GA (WFXG) - The Waynesboro Police Department received an amazing donation from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office!
As both law enforcement agencies continue to partner together, Waynesboro Police Chief James W. Burley reached out to Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams detailing that Waynesboro Police Department did not have any Tactical Response Rifles, Sheriff Williams went on a mission to see how he could help.
The sheriff office says that last year through donations they received 40 SIg Sauer SIG 516 Patrol Rifles. Sheriff Williams knew the agency had a few extra so he immediately worked on an agreement that allowed the Burke County Sheriff’s Office to donate 5 of the Tactical Response Rifles to the Waynesboro Police Department. The 5 rifles allows for the police department to place one on each shift and have an extra.
“These are the officers who often arrive first at the scene of an armed robbery or may be responding to an active shooting situation which occurred just over a year ago when officers were under fire in the city of Waynesboro. Officers do not have the time or luxury to wait for the arrival of tactically trained special operations units from the Sheriff’s Office in many cases and therefore need to be fully prepared. Additionally, as we work and train together to respond to active shooter and other emergency situations, everyone needs to have the proper lifesaving equipment” stated Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard.
