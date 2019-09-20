Sunny and Warm Through the Weekend

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - After a rather chilly start this morning, temperatures will quickly warm into the mid-80s. There will be plenty of sunshine to go around, so you can go ahead and store away the umbrella.
High pressure builds into the region today and will hold in place through the start of next week. It’s the last weekend of summer and it will be a fantastic one at that in the CSRA. Sunshine and temperatures near-normal for the middle of September will be featured on both days.
Although we need the rain, dry conditions remain in place for the next few days.
Autumn begins on Monday, but we’ll have to hold out for the Fall feel. Temperatures are back above-normal and will spike nearly 10 degrees to the mid-90s by midweek.
We are keeping a close eye on the tropics. The remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda are drying up and moving away from southeastern Texas, but communities are left with catastrophic flooding. Nearly three feet of rain has fallen in the past three days, and many are navigating what is reminiscent of the damage from Hurricane Harvey just two years ago.
Hurricane Jerry is churning out in the eastern Atlantic. The category 2 hurricane is expected to weaken some as it moves north of the Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico over the next 48 hours. Jerry will take a turn to the northeast and track toward Bermuda early next week.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.