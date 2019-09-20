UPDATE: Lock down lifted after South Carolina State University student injured after overnight campus shooting

“Campus remains on lockdown, following a shooting incident on the campus of SC State University. An SC State student sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. University officials have scheduled a 9:30 a.m. press conference on campus on the front lawn of the Donma Administration Building, where they will release further details about the incident. It is expected that the lockdown will be lifted prior to that time, as police believe there is no longer an imminent threat to the campus community.”