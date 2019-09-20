I’m With the Band karaoke competition fundraiser for Burn Foundation

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The inaugural fundraiser for the Burn Foundation of America, I’m With the Band, will be a karaoke competition among local karaoke singers.
Doors will open at the Miller Theater on Friday, Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m., and the competition is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost between $30-$50 and can be purchased at BurnFoundation.net.
Bethany and the Southside Boys will play backup for the contestants. The contestants with I’m With the Band are:
- Rachel Addy, with Doctors Hospital
- Jeff Barnes, with the Joseph M. Still Burn Center
- Jenny Bender, with KICKS 99
- Rafael Gonzalez, with Boll Weevil
- Jeremy McClure & Fort Gordon Fire Dept, with Active Audio Visual
- Michael Meyers, with First Choice Home Inspections & Construction, LLC
- Sallie Shuford, with Bragg & Associates
All proceeds are going to the Burn Foundation of America which provides assistance to families and burn patients being treated the Joseph M. Still Burn Center at Doctors Hospital in Augusta.
