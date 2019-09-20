Grovetown Public Safety Building renamed

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - It houses the people who work around the clock to keep the Grovetown community safe. Now, it has a new name.
Friday, a dedication ceremony made it official. Grovetown’s Public Safety Building is now known as the Al Robinson Public Safety Complex.
Robinson, the city’s former public safety chief, died unexpectedly this year. His name goes on the building after he devoted more than 20 years of his career to the police department.
“He aided in, was instrumental in the forming of station two, also the station accreditation for the police department. Also, he served the citizens well during his tenure," said Grovetown Mayor Gary Jones.
Robinson spent 24 years with Grovetown Police Department, the last 12 as public safety director.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.