Fort Gordon holds POW/MIA ceremony

FORT GORDON, GA (WFXG) - People on Fort Gordon honored American prisoners of war and service members who are missing in action in a special ceremony. It was a time to pause and recognize the sacrifices Americans endured and remember the more than 82,000 people who are unaccounted for.
Two former prisoners of war attend this event each year as a tribute to their fallen comrades.
Former prisoner of war SSG Edward Williams (retired) said, “I just come to see who’s left and enjoy the scenery and everything. That’s all you can do." The 90-year-old said the pain of the past still hurts but he’ll continue to come out to the annual event for as long as he’s alive.
“It’s important that our government does not forget them, that we keep using the resources we have to find those remains. Whether it’s from Vietnam or World War II. Every year we’re finding more," said COL. Quin Herlik (retired), a former prisoner of war.
Service members want to send the message that POWs are not forgotten and someone is still searching for them.
