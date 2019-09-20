Augusta woman arrested for two counts of deprivation of a minor

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - An Augusta woman was arrested on Sept. 19 after authorities say they found two minors deprived.
In an affidavit, Whitney Davis and a co-defendant were arrested and charged with two counts of deprivation of a minor. A 3-year-old and 6-year-old child were found in a home with no electricity, old food, trash overflowing, and a foul odor.
Deputies say that the children, Davis, and the co-defendant were living on the front yard 724 Bennock Mill Rd. in tents.
FOX 54 is working to gather more information and will provide it when it is made available.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.