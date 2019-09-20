Augusta Main Post Office hosting Passport Fair

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Augusta Main Post Office on 8th St. is hosting a Passport Fair on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Appointments are not required, but customers are encouraged to show up early as it will be a first-come, first-served event until the maximum capacity has been met.
Passport photo services will be available and to save time, customers can visit www.usps.com/passport to know more about the process and download/complete an application prior to attending the fair. The Post Office asks that customers do not sign their applications until they arrive at the fair to have the Post Office and a passport clerk witness the signature.
To obtain a passport, applicants need to:
- Bring proper proof of American citizenship. This must be either a certified birth certificate issued by the city, county or state, naturalization certificate (a hospital-issued birth certificate alone is not acceptable), consular report of birth abroad, certificate of citizenship or a previous U.S. passport.
- Each applicant must also bring a clear photocopy of their proof of American citizenship that will be presented at the time of passport acceptance. If the document is two sided, then a photocopy of the front and back of the document must be provided.
- Bring proof of identity. This must be either a previous U.S. passport or passport card, certificate of naturalization with identifiable photo attached, certificate of citizenship with identifiable photo attached, valid driver’s license (not temporary or learner’s permit), official U.S. military or military dependent identification card, government employee identification card (federal, state, municipal, county) or current valid foreign passport.
- Each applicant must bring a clear photocopy of their proof of identity that will be presented at the time of passport acceptance. If the document is two sided, then a photocopy of the front and back of the document must be provided.
- The passport application requires recent color passport photograph of you (2” x 2” in size), which the Post Office Passport Office can provide for $15.
- All applicants must appear in person (including minors).
- Minors under the age of 16 must appear with both parents. If one parent is not available, a notarized authorization from the absent parent is required.
Passports for adults must be paid by check or money order for $110 made payable to the U.S. State Department and a $35 execution fee made payable to Postmaster. Children under 16 will cost $80 and $35.
To expedite the delivery service to the passport processing lockbox, it will cost $25.50 per family for Priority Mail Express paid to the United States Postal Service.
It will cost $16.48 to expedite delivery service per application directly to the Department of State for the delivery of an issued passport book from the Department of State to the customer. This option is only available to mailing addresses within the U.S. and is not valid for passport cards.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.