Augusta commission discusses reducing severance pay

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Augusta commission’s policies and procedures subcommittee met to discuss updating the city’s severance pay policy. Right now, senior executive employees entitled to severance - when they quit or retire - can get it for up to six months.
Many thought that was too much and voted to change it to cap at 3 months.
District 2 Commissioner Dennis Williams explained, “My idea of severance pay should be for a situation where maybe the employer wants to get rid of the employee. So, this is a little enticement for the employee to go ahead and leave without any difficulties."
Current employees won’t be impacted by this potential change - only new hires. Commissioners are expected to vote on this recommendation in about a month.
