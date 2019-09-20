Augusta City Classic welcomes two new inductees into Hall of Fame

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The 2019 Augusta City Classic is back in Augusta this weekend. Today, they had their Hall of Fame banquet to top it off.
“Just helping the CSRA, this is put on every year to bless each and everyone who lives here," said Eddie Harris, an attendee, about one of the most respected Hall of Fames in the community.
Seven hundred people from across the CSRA celebrated the 27th annual Augusta City Classic banquet, Thursday, Sept. 19. “And this is for a great cause. This organization raises a lot of funds for charity in the area and that’s why it’s such a large turnout," said keynote speaker for the City Classic Coach Tubby Smith.
Coach James Quarles and Dr. Ronald Brown, Sr. were inducted into the Hall of Fame to recognize people who are impacting the community.
Coach Smith said, “it’s a chance for a lot of folks in this region, especially in Augusta to come out and honor these folks and tell them how much we appreciate how much they’ve done and hopefully it will inspire others to do the same.” He says he hopes people who attended the event will be inspired. “And what it means to give of themselves, time, and money for a good cause.”
The Augusta City Classic football game will begin Saturday, Sept. 21. If you would like to know more information, you can visit Augusta City Classic’s Facebook page.
