Sunny Stretch Settles in for the CSRA

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - High pressure will build into the region today, bringing fair and sunny conditions to the CSRA. Thanks to a cold front that moved through the area yesterday, dew points are in the mid-50s factoring into the very comfortable feel we have in the air.
High temperatures today will be below-average, 83° forecast in Augusta. The average temperature for this time of the year is 86°.
The afternoon will feature plenty of sunshine, perfect conditions for any outdoor activities or after-school activities. Tonight will be mostly clear and cool, with a low temperatures in the upper-50s.
Pleasant conditions will lead us into the weekend. Sunshine controls the forecast through the next 7 days. A warming trend returns to the CSRA Sunday, and we’ll see temperatures back above normal in the mid-90s by the middle of next workweek.
We are in the height of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season, and so far we have 10 named storms. Hurricane Humberto impacted Bermuda yesterday as a category 3 hurricane, but will continue to weaken as it races off into the northeast Atlantic.
The remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda will continue to bring life-threatening and very dangerous conditions to the Gulf Coast of Texas today. Heavy rain and dangerous flooding is the main concern. Flash Flood Emergencies are posted for communities near Houston and Beaumont Texas. More than 2 feet of rain is expected in some locations, with dangerous flooding already occurring there.
Tropical Storm Jerry out in the eastern Atlantic is forecast to become a category 1 hurricane later today. The latest forecast track brings Jerry just north of the Lesser Antilles and Puerto Rico before making a turn to the northeast toward Bermuda. Tropical Storm Watches have been posted for the northern Islands in the Lesser Antilles.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.