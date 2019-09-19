Shoplifting suspect wanted by Richmond County Sheriff’s Office

Man suspected of shoplifting at Circle K. on Peach Orchard Rd. (Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
By Ceara Hester | September 19, 2019 at 3:56 PM EDT - Updated September 19 at 3:56 PM

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for questioning.

The Sheriff’s Office says a man caught on surveillance footage is suspected of shoplifting at the Circle K on Peach Orchard Rd. on Friday, Sept. 13. He was seen in the white SUV pictured above.

If you know anything about the suspect or vehicle, contact Deputy James Price at (706)-821-1056 or the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)-821-1020 or (706)-821-1080.

