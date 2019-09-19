Local emergency responders train for tanker disaster

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Imagine you’re on the road and a tanker filled with hazardous materials is overturned. Emergency crews are working together - crosstraining - to make sure that in an event like this, the roads are reopened quickly and it’s all done safely.
They’re on the road every day. Tankers carrying hazardous and non hazardous chemicals.
Sometimes things go wrong.
“We have to clean up diesel fuel, oil spills oil on the side of the road," Chancey’s Wrecker Service Owner Dewayne Chancey said.
And when it does, the clock starts ticking for cleanup and reopening the roads.
“The longer the road’s shut down, the more people are late to work, can’t get to work, product can’t be delivered, and it acquires a lot of cost in commerce,” said Chancey.
Nearly 40 people in the public and private emergency sector worked on their quick and careful response. Drilling into a tanker and learning how to transfer chemicals. First Call Environmental. People from Howard Sheppard trucking company, Augusta Fire Department / HazMat, Chancey’s Wrecker Service and Augusta Industrial participated.
First Call Environmental CEO Mark Helberg explained, “A lot of times when there’s incidents on the roadway and a tanker’s overturned, the access points to get the material out of the tanker are either upside down or they’re damaged.”
In a situation like, that crews need to know how to get the material out to remove the wreckage. They can’t predict the future but it helps with confidently handling future disasters.
In addition to this training, emergency crews train for all types of situations throughout the year. First Call Environmental, Howard Sheppard and Chancey’s Wrecker Service co-hosted this class.
