Arson and burglary suspect on the loose in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the Augusta Fire Department responded to a call on Sept. 2 at Exxon Convenience Store on Deans Bridge Rd. in regards to an arson and burglary.
The suspect was caught on surveillance and the Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in identifying them. A $5,000 reward from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is being offered, as well as, a reward up to $10,000 from Georgia Arson Control for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect responsible.
If you have any information, contact Inv. Nancy Clark or any investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)-821-1020 or (706)-821-1080.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.