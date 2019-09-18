Ten suspects indicted in CSRA Medicaid scam

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The C.A.V.E. Task Force presented the 2019 Medicaid Fraud cases to Richmond and Burke County grand juries, and 10 people have been formally indicted.
The indictments come after an investigation into Base Medical, a business started in Augusta earlier in 2019 by Daniel Abshari. The business collected DNA swabs and personal information from thousands of citizens across several counties.
On Tuesday, Sept. 3, a Richmond County grand jury indicted Abshari and Jarred Sullivan on the following:
- 1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influnced and Corrupt Organizations Act
- 5 counts of Identity Fraud
- 5 counts of Conspiracy to Defraud the State
- 3 counts of Exploitation of an Elder or Disabled Adult
- 1 Count of Medicaid Fraud
An initial investigation took place in Burke County and Richmond County on July 20 after the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and Waynesboro Police Department received complaints about people wearing scrubs and coming up to homes in the area around Pilgrim Way, asking for personal information and to conduct medical tests. Eight arrests were made during that initial investigation, and it was revealed that the group of individuals came to the CSRA from the North to carry out a Medicaid scam.
On Thursday, Sept. 12, a Burke County Grand Jury indicted Mark Speigner, Ruben Rice, Emery Eubanks and Thomas Alwell on the following:
- 1 count of Conspiracy to Defraud the State
- 1 Count of Medicaid Fraud
On Tuesday, Sept. 17, a Richmond County Grand Jury indicted Timothy Smith, Dylan Logsdon, and Robert Garcia on the same charges, and Thomas Eubanks was indicted on one count of Conspiracy to Defraud the State.
