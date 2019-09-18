Suspects on the loose after robbery on Marvin Griffin Rd.

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, two suspects are on the loose after an armed robbery on Marvin Griffin Rd.
Officials say that just before 7 p.m. Tuesday evening a woman was meeting someone on Marvin Griffin Rd. to sell a firearm she had posted online. Two black males approached the woman and pulled out a gun and forced her to give up her money and other belongings.
The Sheriff’s Office says the two males took off through the woods and headed toward Apple Valley Park.
If you have any information, contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)-821-1080.
