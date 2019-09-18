Much Cooler and Comfortable Across the CSRA

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - A cold front that passed through the region early this morning turned temperatures around from well above-average to below-average.
Highs today will be in the low-80s across the CSRA. The normal high temperature is 86°. Humidity will also drop significantly this afternoon, and a much cooler and comfortable feel will close out the workweek.
Clouds will dominate the first half of the day, with isolated showers possible through the early afternoon. Sunshine will break through the clouds later today, and dry conditions will settle in.
Tonight will be mostly clear and cool. Low temperatures settle in the mid-50s, perfect for giving the A/C a break.
High pressure builds into the region and will keep pleasant and sunny conditions in place through the weekend.
We are in the height of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season and there is a lot of activity brewing. Ten systems have been named so far, Tropical Storm Jerry joining the ranks early this morning. It will continue to track westward, and it expected to become a category 1 hurricane by the end of the week.
Hurricane Humberto is a category 3 hurricane, expected to track just northwest of Bermuda today and then continue off into the northeast Atlantic.
Tropical Depression Imelda will continue to impact the Gulf Coast of Texas, bringing strong winds and more than a foot of rain to some communities.
