Mother of 3 who thought she was purchasing is surprised with new home instead

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - If a picture’s worth 1,000 words, this mother of three has two more.
“Thank you!,” said Nailah Bakari.
The 27-year-old is the owner of a brand new, furnished home in Hephzibah.
“What a gift, what a blessing. I knew owning a home like that was ground floor for me. Now I can start investing, I can start putting away money for my children. business ventures I want to get into," Bakari explained.
Former NFL star Warrick Dunn and Augusta Housing & Community Development worked together to make it happen. It’s Warrick Dunn Charities’ 171st donated home. Something Dunn does in honor of his mother, a police officer who was gunned down in the line of duty.
“At the charity we always try to find individuals that have similar characteristics that my mom had. that is commitment sacrifice," said Dunn said.
Naila is a mother of three young children, former military, a current student and a lifelong native of Augusta.
Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis said, “This is really what Augusta is all about. its families. its possibilities. its faith being put to work.”
Augusta is where she dreamed of raising her family. and her new dream starts here on Pepperdine Lane.
Aaron’s donated $10,000 worth of furniture. The home comes as a part of the city of Augusta’s Homeownership Assistance Program, which assists first-time home buyers in purchasing a home within Augusta-Richmond County.
