H54K: William McClain, Jr.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Meet this week’s H54K William McCain, Jr., this Lucy C. Laney High School sophomore is destined to have a bright career in the word of public service, politics, and government.
For starters, McClain holds a 4.0 GPA which includes college courses at Augusta University, he also serves as the Student Adviser for the Early College Academy at Laney. In this role, he not only promotes the program as the voice and face but, also encourages prospective candidates to become apart of the program.
Aside from his ongoing academic achievements, McClain founded The William McClain Youth Platform which was created to give young people a say on local government and policy issues around the CSRA and the state of Georgia.
McClain has already made his mark as a public servant and is looking forward to becoming a huge force in the political world on the local and national front.
