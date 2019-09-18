Hiring our Heroes will discuss local solutions for Fort Gordon’s military spouses seeking jobs

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Hiring our Heroes will hold a round table discussion Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at 10 a.m. With over 6,678 employees expected to join Ft Gordon over the next several years, there will be a total of over 13,000 with spouse and family members.
Military Spouses are 10 times more likely to move over state lines. Those their network every time they relocate. With 80 percent of jobs filled by referral, military spouses need resources. That’s why hiring our heroes is working to find local solutions for Fort Gordon military spouses in the Augusta and the CSRA.
The Senior Director of the Military Spouse Program, Elizabeth encourages community members to join the movement to create local solutions to a national workforce issue She says, “The community needs to know that this is just the beginning! If you are a small business owner, educational entity, employee, military spouse, or employer, we need your voice in the room! This is an effort that requires collaboration.”
O’Brien says, “Augusta is uniquely positioned to become a leader in the Army community to create workforce development solutions to employ our military spouses. If done correctly Ft Gordon will quickly become a destination of choice for military families who need a dual-income family and in turn attract families to live in Augusta.”
The roundtable event is in the Information Technology Center at Augusta Technical College, building 1000. 3200 Augusta Tech Drive.
