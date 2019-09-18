Helicopter crash investigation in Burke County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating a helicopter crash that happened today near Benjamin Road in Sardis. Only the pilot was aboard and he suffered minor injuries.
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office tells FOX 54 investigators will be asking questions like: Why was the pilot in the area? Was he flying the helicopter for recreational use or work? And what cause the the crash?
The pilot was able to get someone he knows to take him to the hospital and then lead deputies to the scene of the crash. There is little information released at this time about the details and make of the helicopter because deputies are still notifying family members. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office will stay on the scene until the Federal Aviation Administration arrives with their investigators.
“I’m sure they will do a number of test on the equipment that is located inside of the wreckage but from that we will start developing more answers after the FAA comes out and opens up their investigation here," explained Lt. Randall Norman with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
Nothing will be touched or removed from the scene until FAA investigators arrive to search through the wreckage. Lt. Norman told FOX 54 there will be deputies on the scene through out the night. They are hoping investigators will arrive by tomorrow morning.
